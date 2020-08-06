Disney (DIS) Posts a Surprise Profit – Cycles Point to an Important Bottom

Walt Disney (DIS) reported earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

Disney reported adjusted EPS of $0.08, which beat consensus estimates of -$0.64. Revenue came in at $11.78B, which missed estimates of $12.37B.

Disney announced they now have 60.5M subscribers to the new Disney+ platform.

Disney’s CEO, Bob Chapek, said the company was on track to hit its goal of between 60M – 90M subscribers 4 years earlier than originally anticipated.

Most of Disney’s other business units continue to struggle due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue from Parks, Entertainment and Products were down 85% Q/Q and Studio Entertainment was down 55% Q/Q.

Disney closed Wednesday’s session at $127.61, which was up 8.8% on the day. Let’s review our weekly cycle analysis.

Walt Disney Company (DIS) Weekly Chart

At askSlim we use technical analysis to evaluate price charts of stocks, futures, and ETF’s. We use a combination of cycle, trend and momentum chart studies, on multiple timeframes, to present a “sum of the evidence” directional outlook in time and price.

askSlim Technical Briefing:

The weekly cycle analysis suggests that DIS has formed an intermediate-term low and is now in a rising phase. Weekly momentum is positive.

On the upside, there is an intermediate-term resistance at 137.50.

On the downside, there is a rising intermediate-term support at 118.22 followed by another zone of support from 110.74 – 104.69.

For the bears to regain control of the intermediate-term, we would need to see a close below cycle low support at 113.37.

askSlim Sum of the Evidence:

DIS has a very bullish weekly cycle pattern with positive momentum. Given these conditions, there is a likelihood that the stock tests 137 by November of this year.

TABLE

Interested in askSlim?

