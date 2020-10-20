DeMark Analysis Points Higher Yet For S&P 500 and Nasdaq

The stock market continues to move higher in the face of a uniquely high amount of economic uncertainty.

This is the very essence of investors climbing the “wall of worry.” Perhaps they understand that stimulus is inevitable at some point and, until then, they will buy the market (and sell the news when it happens).

In today’s video, I share a weekly update and outlook for several stock market indices (including the S&P 500 and Nasdaq), as well as a few stocks. One of the tools I use is DeMark indicators and analysis to guide my risk management.

In this case, recent events have kept me long and bullish. However, there are some things to watch in the days/weeks ahead. Here’s the video:

Twitter: @FZucchi

The author may have positions in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or ewttentity.