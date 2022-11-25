Deere & Co (DE) Brings Momentum To Latest Breakout Attempt

Today we veer away from sector ETFs and major stock market indices to shine a spotlight on an outperforming stock: Deere & Co (DE).

Deere & Co (previously known as John Deere) is in the farming and machinery sector and finds its stock currently ranked in the top 20 on the MarketSmith Growth 250 list.

We spotlight $DE today because it is testing an extremely important breakout resistance price area on a “weekly” basis. As well, $DE is showing relative strength, strong momentum, and EPS.

$DE Deere & Co “weekly” Chart

Deere & Co (DE) comes in with a glowing resume for this stock setup. It included rankings in the 90’s across MarketSmith’s key technical and fundamental indicators. And just this week, the stock price surged 6.5% and is attempting to confirm a breakout above the $420 area. The last attempt at a clean breakout (circled) turned into a fakeout.

Note that the 10-week MA is turning up through the 40-week MA (bullish). This allows bulls to buy pullbacks and set stops just below $400 depending on risk tolerance.

