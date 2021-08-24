Cybersecurity Stocks Trigger Breakout Trading Buy Signal

The Cybersecurity trade looks to be re-igniting, as the sector ETFs are breaking out above short-term downtrends and select stocks are thrusting higher.

Stocks like Zscaler (ZS) and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) are posting sharp gains. And the Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) has broken above a multi-week downtrend to push up to multi-day highs.

This is bullish price action for Cybersecurity stocks and it should lead the $BUG Cybersecurity ETF back to new all-time highs.

Given that former peaks happened at/near the same levels, this is seen as particularly promising as a group to favor in the short run (especially for those that enjoy tactical longs). $BUG has a buy signal but watch the surge and look to get in on intraday pullbacks.

