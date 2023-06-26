Complete Trader: Macro to Micro and Top Picks Live

Once a month, I do a coaching session for our members of the Complete Trader, a MarketGauge comprehensive product for the discretionary trader.

During the 45-minute session, I cover EVERYTHING!

The Economic Modern Family The Indices The Big View Risk Gauges The Bonds The Metals The Dollar Agricultural Commodities Oil and Energy Emerging Markets

And I end with a few stock picks plus review stocks that our attendees wish to review.

This is an opportunity to spend time with me and see what I see, how I see it and why….

Complete Trader Live Coaching 06-22-23

Stock Market ETFs Trading Analysis & Summary:

S&P 500 (SPY) After all is said and done, this had an inside week-4129 the 23-month MA

Russell 2000 (IWM) 177-180 the support zone now to hold

Dow (DIA) 33,500 the 23-month MA

Nasdaq (QQQ) 360 support and an inside week

Regional banks (KRE) Lots of commercial real estate fallout chatter-38.00-40.00 levels to watch

Semiconductors (SMH) 140 should be support and back above 150 now better

Transportation (IYT) Last week in June and 238 area the 23-month moving average key

Biotechnology (IBB) 121-135 range

Retail (XRT) 62 support and if clears back over 63, optimism returns-under 60 not so much

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.