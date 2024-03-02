Coinbase (COIN): Are We Still Dating This Stock?

On Valentine’s Day, I talked with Jon Erlichman of Bloomberg about what tradeable instrument I would date and which one I would marry.

For the record, I said I would marry silver.

Lo and behold, silver perked up on Friday and closed with gains close to 3% and very near a potential major breakout.

For those who read my daily updates, you know we have been expecting a pop in inflation between March and June.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter

and receive our best trading ideas and research



Leave this field empty if you're human:

If this rally in gold, silver, oil (longer term charts work well), and metal miners continue, this could be the start of a parabolic move.

Also on Friday, Holden Milstein, our crypto expert, Samuel Burke of Real Vision, and I sat down together to talk about all things crypto-including Coinbase, the stock.

Holden knocked it out of the park with his analysis on Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Here is a quote from Holden’s research:

“SOL is the largest altcoin in the market and it still is only about 1/8 Ethereum’s market cap. I’m not the first person to tout that SOL is faster, cheaper, and far more user friendly than ETH, and I personally believe that SOL will turn out to be the Apple of the crypto world thanks to how much the chain has catered to retail activities.”

On Coinbase COIN, I cover why it is a generational buy opportunity as the largest on-ramp platform for money to enter the crypto space.

As you can see in the chart, the price of COIN is consolidating as is the momentum.

Have a look see and a listen at our hour on Real Vision and walk away with a plethora of knowledge and trading ideas!

Have a great weekend!

Twitter: @marketminute

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.