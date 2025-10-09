Citigroup Stock Testing 50-Day Moving Average As Earnings Near

Stocks remain elevated as 3rd quarter earnings season is about to kick off.

This includes most mega cap bank stocks.

Today we look at Citigroup (C) and highlight why its earnings report may come at a pivotal time for its stock price… and traders.

As usual, this comes by looking at a simple stock chart.

$C – Citigroup Stock Chart

Citigroup’s stock price has pulled back in recent weeks. It is currently testing important support at its 50-day moving average. This comes as it is a matter of days away from reporting 3rd quarter earnings. Perhaps Citigroup’s earnings will be the catalyst for the stock’s next move higher or lower.

