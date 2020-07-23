Citigroup Raises Price Target on Toll Brothers (TOL), Cycles Bullish

Citigroup raised their price target on Toll Brothers stock (TOL) from $34 to $38 while maintaining a neutral rating on Wednesday.

Toll Brothers stock price rallied 6.8% on the trading day and closed at $36.69.

Let’s review our weekly cycle analysis.

Toll Brothers (TOL) Weekly Chart

At askSlim we use technical analysis to evaluate price charts of stocks, futures, and ETF’s. We use a combination of cycle, trend and momentum chart studies, on multiple timeframes, to present a “sum of the evidence” directional outlook in time and price.

askSlim Technical Briefing:

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

The weekly cycle analysis suggests that TOL is in a very bullish pattern. The stock is due to form an intermediate-term low in August. Weekly momentum is positive.

On the upside, there is an intermediate-term Fibonacci resistance at 41.60.

On the downside, there is an intermediate-term support at 32.01 followed by a zone of support from 28.43 – 25.54. For the bears to take control of the intermediate-term, we would need to see a close below 22.65.

askSlim Sum of the Evidence:

TOL has a very bullish cycle configuration with positive momentum. The analysis suggests to look for a minor pullback to the intermediate-term supports beginning at 32 in the next few weeks.

We believe this pullback will likely set up another wave on the upside in September and October of this year.

Interested in askSlim?

Get professional grade technical analysis, trader education and trade planning tools at askSlim.com. Write to matt@askslim.com and mention See It Market in your email for special askSlim membership trial offers!

Twitter: @askslim

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.