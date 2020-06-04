Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Surges as Restaurants Reopen – Stock Likely Range Bound

On Tuesday after the close, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) provided a business update.

The company announced they have re-opened about 25% of their dining rooms.

In addition, the re-opened Cheesecake Factory restaurants are running at approximately 75% of last year’s sales levels.

CAKE expects to have 65% of the company’s dining rooms re-opened (with limited capacity) by mid-June.

Investors celebrated the news and sent Cheesecake Factory’s stock (CAKE) up 17% on the day.

Let’s review the weekly cycle analysis.

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Weekly Chart

askSlim Technical Briefing:

The weekly cycle analysis suggests that CAKE is in a rising phase in an overall bearish weekly cycle pattern. Weekly momentum is positive. The next projected intermediate-term low is due in mid-October.

On the upside, there are Fibonacci resistance zones from 26.28 – 33.55.

On the downside, there are intermediate-term supports from 23.07 – 20.12. For the bulls to gain control of the intermediate-term, we would need to see a weekly close above 38.72.

askSlim Sum of the Evidence:

CAKE sold off 66% between the middle of February and the middle of March. Given this over-extension on the downside, the analysis suggests that the stock will likely trade in a range for an extended period of time. We would expect the stock to trade between 22 – 27 through mid-October.

