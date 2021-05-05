Can the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) Hold its Main Support area?

Comments from Janet Yellen on Tuesday caused some commotion in the financial markets. She stated that “It may be that interest rates will have to rise somewhat to make sure that our economy doesn’t overheat”.

The stock market was already trending lower on the day after teetering around new highs recently. Clearly, Yellen’s comments did not help.

The main index to break down Tuesday was the tech heavy Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ). The QQQs had been range bound between highs at $342.42 and $333.97 for most of April. Tuesday it gapped lower and continued towards its 50-day moving average at $324.91. This will be the next support area to watch for the major index to hold.

Let us check how the other stock market indices fared through Tuesday.

Russell 2000 (IWM) Barely held over its 50-DMA at $223.27.

Dow Jones (DIA) Sitting roughly $1 away from new highs at $242.43.

S&P 500 (SPY) Holding over support at $410.59.

The key takeaway is that other stock indices are still at or over their support areas.

Additionally, Monday, we talked about the importance of the transportation sector (IYT) holding near the highs as an indicator for underlying market strength.

Now with two of the major indices lingering near their 50-DMA we can test our theory if the IYT continues to help the market hold or if it begins to selloff.

We would be way more negative had IYT closed under yesterday’s low after making new all-time highs. But it held and therefore, remains the leader.

Furthermore, junk bonds (JNK) are holding their 50-DMA, which is where we look for risk appetite.

Therefore, we could see a turnaround Wednesday, or, if IYT and JNK gap lower, a much uglier continuation downward.

Stock Market ETFs Analysis & Price Levels to Watch:

S&P 500 (SPY) Resistance 420.72.

Russell 2000 (IWM) Watching to hold over 50-DMA area at 223.27.

Dow (DIA) Needs to clear 342.43.

Nasdaq (QQQ) Next support at 324.91.

KRE (Regional Banks) Support 67.41.

SMH (Semiconductors) Watching to fill gap at 239.42.

IYT (Transportation) Held over yesterdays low.

IBB (Biotechnology) Next support 146.73.

XRT (Retail) Held the 10-DMA at 93.90.

Twitter: @marketminute

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.