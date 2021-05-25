Can Large Caps Tech Stocks Lead the Market Higher?

Monday, the Semiconductors ETF (SMH) cleared back over resistance from its 50-Day moving average at $242.07.

Additionally, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) cleared its 50-DMA.

The next test is for both symbols to hold their MAs as support for Tuesday’s trading session.

Because both have consolidation from recent weeks and mid-March around the same price area, this makes a move over the 50-DMA much more meaningful.

On the other hand, while the small-cap index Russell 2000 (IWM) is poised to clear its 50-DMA, its recent trading history shows how finicky it behaves around its major MA price level.

A better way to view IWM would be from its main trading range which is roughly from $214 – 226.

Furthermore, if IWM can clear this range it will show that the large-cap and small-cap companies are aligned for a move higher.

With that said, the market has one more thing to worry about besides breaking specific price levels.

The U.S Personal Consumption Data report that is set to release Thursday.

The report helps the Fed track inflation and can give investors an idea of what to expect through the coming year.

Because inflation has been a touchy topic for the general market, it could be a leading cause for increased volatility towards the end of this week.

It also can hinder price movement as investors trade cautiously before the report is released.

Gold and silver continued to shine. In the inflation narrative, gold could begin to overtake copper in performance.

Should that occur, it could imply that the economic recovery is abating while inflation picks up. That equals stagflation.

Again, watching the Russells is the window into which way our economy will head over the next quarter or two.

Watch Mish cover opportunity cost on TD Ameritrade:

Stock Market ETFs Analysis and Summary:

S&P 500 (SPY) Resistance 422.82

Russell 2000 (IWM) Support 215. Resistance 222.44 -226.

Dow (DIA) Needs to clear 345.

Nasdaq (QQQ) Watching for a second close over the 50-DMA at 328.38.

KRE (Regional Banks) 71.82 resistance. 68.21 support.

SMH (Semiconductors) Needs second close over the 50-DMA at 242.07.

IYT (Transportation) Flirting with the 10-DMA at 273.01

IBB (Biotechnology) 147 support.

XRT (Retail) struggling to hold over 91.

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.