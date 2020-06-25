BlackRock (BLK) Multi-Timeframe Investment Outlook (Market Cycles)

BlackRock (BLK) Multi-Timeframe Grid

In this blog post, we will review our multi-timeframe analysis in BlackRock (BLK).

At askSlim.com we use technical analysis to evaluate price charts of stocks, futures, and ETF’s. We use a combination of cycle, trend and momentum chart studies, on multiple timeframes, to present a “sum of the evidence” directional outlook in time and price.

askSlim Technical Briefing:

Blackrock’s (BLK) monthly momentum is positive.

The weekly cycle analysis suggests that the stock is in the late stages of an intermediate-term rising phase and due to pullback. The next intermediate-term low is due between the end of July and early September. Weekly momentum remains positive.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

The daily cycle analysis suggests that the stock is in a short-term rising phase. Daily momentum is negative.

On the upside, there is a Fibonacci extension zone from 564.25 – 587.55.

On the downside, there is an intermediate-term support at 510.09 followed by a zone of support from 474.52 – 445.78. For the bears to gain control of the short-term, we would need to see a close below 417.03.

askSlim Sum of the Evidence:

BLK is in the late stages of an intermediate-term rising phase on the weekly. There is a likelihood that the stock tests the rising intermediate-term supports beginning at 510 by August.

Given the overall bullish configuration on both the monthly and weekly chart, the analysis suggests that the stock will likely get another rally back towards the recent swing highs around 570 by year-end.

Interested in askSlim?

Get professional grade technical analysis, trader education and trade planning tools at askSlim.com. Write to matt@askslim.com and mention See It Market in your email for special askSlim membership trial offers!

Twitter: @askslim

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.