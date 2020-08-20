Bitcoin Top? Watch This Yearly Pivot Level!

$BTCUSD Bitcoin Chart

Bitcoin $BTCUSD is currently testing the 2020 yearly pivot points (YR1).

Last year, the 2019 yearly R1 pivot point was strong resistance and marked a Bitcoin top.

Will the YR1 pivot mark the high this year like it did last year? Could a Bitcoin top be nearing?

If history repeats itself, this is a good spot to take some Bitcoin profits off the table.

To learn more about yearly pivot points, please check out my “Using multiple pivot points for trading opportunities” webinar.

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.