Bitcoin Price Nearing Important Inflection Point (Trading Low?)

Bitcoin timing cycles are pointing to an inflection point this weekend. And although price cycles originally pointed to that being a trading “high”, it is now looking like it very well could be a low.

Bitcoin is breaking down below key price support, and odds are favorable that Bitcoin bottoms into this weekend before bouncing.

Structurally, Bitcoin is a mess and in poor technical shape. However, I don’t mind taking a stab and buying (in small size) if Bitcoin gets down to 25000-27000 for a bounce.

For those eyeing other cryptocurrencies, Ethereum has price support near 1600. That price area marks a minor undercut of recent lows and may cause stops to be set off at precisely the wrong time. My interpretation of DeMark’s tools show most Cryptocurrencies to be 3-5 days away from any sort of tradable bottom.

The bottom line, however, is that even if this sparks a bounce higher there isn’t any guarantee of a long lasting low. That said, I am opening up to the idea of attempting to buy weakness in small size and seeing what kind of rally develops.

In full disclosure, my weekly cycle composite shows a difficult time for most of 2021 and that even next year could be choppy before a very good 2023. However, as a trader, I suspect opportunity is near and will attempt to finally re-enter this market likely within a week after having sold most Crypto back in January-March time period.

