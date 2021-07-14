Australian Dollar Breakout Could Send Gold Toward $3,000

By
Chris Kimble
-

The Australian Dollar currency is trading near a very important resistance level.

And the implications are massive… especially for Gold and the precious metals complex.

Today’s chart looks at a long-term “monthly” chart of the Australian Dollar (“Aussie” Dollar). As you can see, the Aussie has been in a declining channel since peaking in 2011. Note Gold also peaked at that time (precious metals tend to perform well with a strong Aussie).

Looking at current trading, we can see that the Aussie is bumping up against massive resistance around the .80 level. This resistance is defined by a long-term horizontal support/resistance line, as well as the falling down-trend line.

A breakout higher would have big-time implications for the Gold… likely propelling it toward the $3,000 level. But wait for a clean breakout to signal a green light. Stay tuned!

Australian Dollar “Aussie” Currency Chart

australian dollar currency trading important breakout chart image july

