Are U.S. Equities Still In Risk-On Trading Mode?

The stock market is marginally lower to start the new year as investors eye the run-off senate races in Georgia and a concerning political backdrop in the U.S.

S&P 500 index futures are pointing to a mixed start for stocks.

In today’s video, we discuss the latest investing themes and news, sectors that are making noise (semiconductors, oil services), and stocks that are trending. Here is a recap:

Semiconductor stocks finish higher despite broad market weakness. A bullish sign?

Defensive sectors are still lagging cyclical/risk-on sectors.

The energy sector has been strong – can oil services continue trend higher?

Stock Market Today Video – January 5, 2020

