Are Tech Stocks About To Receive Another Bullish Buy Signal?

Since stocks bottomed last October, the rally has been lead by the technology sector. And tech indices like the Nasdaq 100 and Nasdaq Composite have posted solid gains.

For an even better indication of the health of a major index, we can turn to its “equal weighted” index. And today we do just that looking at the Equal Weighted Nasdaq 100 Index.

“The facts, Ma’am. Just the facts.” – Joe Friday

As you can see in the “weekly” chart below, the Equal Weighted Nasdaq 100 Index has formed a bullish ascending triangle at its 50 percent Fibonacci retracement level. Price has bumped up against this level 3 times and is hitting it again this week at (1).

The triangle is narrowing so something is going to give soon! Note that a breakout would produce an initial target of $109 on the EQ Nasdaq 100.

A breakout would also send a bullish message to the tech sector and likely lead the broader market higher. Seems like an important chart to watch. Stay tuned!

Equal Weighted Nasdaq 100 Index “weekly” Chart

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter: @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.