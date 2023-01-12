Are Silver Prices About To Rocket Higher?

Silver prices have been moving higher for several months now and appear poised to test major breakout resistance.

Could the reward for Silver bulls be a massive breakout higher?

This is possible when one considers the mother of all bull flag patterns that has formed over the past 11-years. See the “monthly” chart below.

As you can see, silver remains inside of its 11-year falling channel and is eyeing overhead resistance at (1).

Should a breakout take place at (1), it would increase the odds that it is Hi Yo Silver time for bulls! Stay tuned!

Silver “monthly” Chart

