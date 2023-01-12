Are Silver Prices About To Rocket Higher?

By
Chris Kimble
-

Silver prices have been moving higher for several months now and appear poised to test major breakout resistance.

Could the reward for Silver bulls be a massive breakout higher?

This is possible when one considers the mother of all bull flag patterns that has formed over the past 11-years. See the “monthly” chart below.

As you can see, silver remains inside of its 11-year falling channel and is eyeing overhead resistance at (1).

Should a breakout take place at (1), it would increase the odds that it is Hi Yo Silver time for bulls! Stay tuned!

Silver “monthly” Chart

silver price resistance important year 2023 chart

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter:  @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter
and receive our best trading ideas and research



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR