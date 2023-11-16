Are Semiconductors (SMH) Nearing Cup With Handle Breakout?

By
Chris Kimble
-

The Semiconductors Sector ETF (SMH) has been a market leading sector for nearly two decades.

And after a brief swoon, the Semiconductors (SMH) are heating up once again.

Today’s chart is a long-term “monthly” view of the SMH. As you can see, this market leading sector has been in an uptrend channel for the past 20 years!

After a brief pullback into 2022, the Semiconductors have come back with renewed strength to test the 361% Fibonacci extension level once again at (1). Better yet, a potential bullish cup and handle pattern has formed… and a breakout at (1) would send a quality bullish message from market leadership.

Time for stock bulls to rock n roll? Stay tuned!

$SMH Semiconductors Sector ETF “monthly” Chart

smh semiconductors etf bullish cup with handle pattern formation chart november

Twitter:  @KimbleCharting

