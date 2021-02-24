Are Rising Interest Rates Spooking Equity Markets?

The U.S. stock market is in the midst of a mild selloff, seeing some sectors (tech, growth) hit harder than others. The culprit: rising interest rates. This will be something to keep an eye on in the weeks ahead.

In today’s video, we discuss the latest news and themes relevant to active investors. We look at key technical indicators and price levels on the major stock market indices and key commodities, as well as trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

Stocks attempt to rebound on comments by Fed Chair Jay Powell.

Large cap growth stocks are lagging the S&P 500 again.

Investor sentiment continues to hold steady this week.

Stock Market Today Video – February 24, 2021

