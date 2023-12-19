Are Bond Yields Facing Historic Overbought Correction?

By
Chris Kimble
-

The past few years have seen interest rates soar. But perhaps it’s a case of too far, too fast.

Today we look at interest rates in the form of treasury bond yields. And more specifically, the 30-year treasury bond yield.

As you can see, the 30-year bond yield has been in a downtrend since peaking in the early 1980’s. But the recent rally may have ended that.

Needless to say, yields have either burned too hot or too cold a few times over this stretch of time. So how do we measure this?

Well, when yields have been a great distance above or below the 200-week moving average, long-term inflection points come into play.

First, it was the early 80’s when yields got 60% above its 200-day MA. Then it was the covid meltdown at (1) when yields fell sharply to 60% below the MA. And now yields have popped 60% above the MA at (2).

And, once again, yields are beginning to fall. Is it time for yields (interest rates) to come back down to earth? Stay tuned!

$TYX 30-Year US Treasury Bond Yield “weekly” Chart

30 year us treasury bond yield peak high investing chart

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter:  @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter
and receive our best trading ideas and research



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR