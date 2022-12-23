Airlines ETF (JETS) Remains Mired In Bearish Technical Picture

In 2022, the economy has slowed, inflation has risen, and political and geopolitical tensions have heightened.

This has had a direct effect on consumer behavior. Namely traveling and taking airlines on trips.

And, you guessed it, this has hit the airlines stocks. Today we take a quick look at a long-term chart of the Airlines ETF $JETS, which has been cut in half since we first learned of the Coronavirus/Covid.

$JETS U.S. Airlines/Jets Sector ETF “weekly” Chart

As you can see, JETS tried to dig its way out of the coronavirus crash only to stall out mid-way through 2021 and steadily decline over the past 18 months. Currently, JETS is trading below its 10 and 40-week moving averages while momentum is turning lower. A retest of the early October low appears to be underway.

Bulls will need that low to hold. This picture will remain bearish until price clears (and holds) the 10-week moving average.

