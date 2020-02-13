4 Stocks Setting Up for Big Price Moves

In today’s article I highlight four WEEKLY chart examples of stocks in boxes (trading between price support and price resistance).

These stocks are all setting up potential breaks along current bullish trends and trend lines… and are potential be candidates for breakouts.

The stocks include Raytheon Company (RTN), Fastenal (FAST), Seattle Genetics (SGEN), and Broadcom (AVGO).

In order to be successful trading in an environment of uncertainty I believe traders must focus and, therefore, specialize in a specific type of price action.

My focus is on the various forms of support and resistance where changes in supply and demand can occur.

These changes can provide potentially significant price movements to take advantage of.

Raytheon Company (RTN) Stock Chart

Fastenal Company (FAST) Stock Chart

Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) Stock Chart

Broadcom (AVGO) Stock Chart

Thanks for reading and note that you can access more of my work over at CrosshairsTrader.

Twitter: @crosshairtrader

No positions in any of the mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.