4 Heavily Shorted Tech Stocks With Bullish Trading Setups (WK, RPD, HUYA, ALTR)

My firm screened and ranked 12 technology stocks that have a fair amount of short interest for clients.

These heavily shorted stocks have a positive score in our models and have technically sound price structures. So we added them to our long list of trading ideas.

In sum, these have the potential of getting squeezed higher on any further strength into August. Should the market turn lower, then it’s likely these would fall as well (and they would be removed as ideas).

Today, we share 4 of the 12 stocks that we sent out to clients. Note that these are aggressive short-term plays that require stops and/or hedges.

Below are charts for:

Workiva Inc. (WK), Rapid 7 Inc. (RPD), Huya Inc. (HUYA), and Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR).

