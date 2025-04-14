3 Trading Ideas: Uranium (URA), Bitcoin (IBIT), Symbotic (SYM)

This past week, I got to talk about potential ETFs and stocks to put on your buy list in a sea of selling.

Amidst the falling dollar, rising yields, nasty trade war and poor earnings guidance, I went shopping.

The first chart is of the Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA: URA).

In a segment with Nicole Petallides, I talk about why this trade attracted me when it got near its 52-week low.

And note that typical of commodities, they are often most valuable when they look the worst.

Speaking of, I have also claimed many times that commodities are often on sale when they look the best, until they just keep going up and up.

Yes, gold. New all-time highs. Can I get a p-a-r-a-b-o-l-i-c?

Back to Uranium (URA), have a listen to my analysis… https://youtu.be/TFwxYdBuBsY.

Next is a short clip on why we like Bitcoin and the ETF IBIT (NASDAQ: IBIT)

If you follow me on X, you might know that it was my mom who brought Bitcoin to my attention a week ago. Thanks mom!

Have a listen here https://youtu.be/HxOwTxiAQrQ

Next up is the second part of Friday mornings segment on BNN Bloomberg.

The first part is below under Media Clips.

I talk about URA and IBIT, but add another interesting low risk trade with Symbotic SYM, a robotics company on sale.

Symbotic (SYM) had a clean reversal pattern after making a new multi month low.

Real Motion indicates a bullish divergence, which is a gift in this environment.

Plus, SYM looks like it is about to outperform SPY.

While it is the most speculative of the 3 picks, the fundamentals are compelling.

Warehouse robots are automated systems for use in warehouses and distribution centers.

Robotic arms can pick and pack items while other systems have sophisticated autonomous systems capable of navigating entire facilities without human intervention.

The global warehouse automation market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%, reaching $41 billion by 2027.

The artificial intelligence (AI) market, vital for robotics, is anticipated to grow to $826.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 28.46%.

Here is the segment on BNN Bloomberg, hot off the press

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/video/shows/the-open/2025/04/11/top-stock-picks-amid-higher-volatility

Diversifying is always a must when investing. However, now it is even more crucial.

This is why I bring you a commodity, a potential substitute for fiat currency, an investment in a different type of AI.

