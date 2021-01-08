3-D Printing Stocks Ring In The New Year!

Mish’s Market Minute Advantage members bought shares of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) on November 9th.

Then, the service added to the position on Wednesday, January 6th. Furthermore, Mish went on Real Vision on the 5th and told those attendees that she believed that 3D Systems stock (DDD) would double.

Who could have imagined that DDD stock would double the very next day!

3D Systems stock price exploded Thursday, reaching a high of 25.33 or a 125% percent increase from the prior day close before settling at 22.91 or 104.54% higher.

Thursday, the company that manufactures and sells 3D printers along with 3D scanners and materials, rose upon news of its announced $64 million dollar sale of propriety software.

Paired with a preview of its Q4 2020 results, the stock went flying up to price levels last seen in early 2015.

Not all trades work out this quick, but what made DDD stand out amongst the crowd?

First, it’s in an emerging mega-trend.

“The industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 26.4 percent between 2020 and 2024” – Statista Research Department reported.

With 3D printing equipment becoming cheaper, it has also become easier for companies going forward to incorporate 3D printing into their business.

Second, there was a recent bullish phase change where the 50-day moving average crossed over the 200-DMA, resulting in a golden cross.

Phase changes offer great insight into building or declining momentum of securities, giving a great way to navigate what to watch and more importantly when to watch it.

On November 9, 2020, DDD had confirmed the phase change to recuperation, Mish’s favorite as the risk is minimal.

We added after DDD cleared the 200-DMA or entered into an accumulation phase.

By the time the golden cross occurred, we were fully locked and loaded.

After taking 2 profit targets, we waited until Jan 6th to add back to the position because, DDD also cleared back over the 200-week moving average.

The rest is the stuff that makes everyone go “WOW”.

And the best part is that many others besides her members, also made money on this stock because of her transparency on the trade.

What happens from here?

After 2 more profit targets and a more than 180% triple on the trade from original entry, we wait for some consolidation to add again.

Bottom line, the megatrend of 3-D printing, went from infancy to toddler to adolescent, all in a day.

Now, we will play this one into adulthood.

S&P 500 (SPY) New highs. Watching 375.45 to hold as new support.

Russell 2000 (IWM) New highs.

Dow (DIA) New highs with 306.66 new support.

Nasdaq (QQQ) 303.60 support.315.29 to clear and hold.

KRE (Regional Banks) 59.38 next main resistance level.

SMH (Semiconductors) Broke 225.00 resistance and cleared new highs.

IYT (Transportation) 228.04 high to clear.

IBB (Biotechnology) 148.50 support. 158 resistance.

XRT (Retail) Doji day. Digesting large yesterdays move up.

