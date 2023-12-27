2024 Outlook for Gold and Silver

We will start with a passage from my long-form research 2024 Outlook:

For last year’s Outlook I wrote, “Perhaps our biggest callout for a major rally in 2023 is in gold.”

Here we are over $2000 and although gold has not doubled in price, it did rise by 25%.

For 2024, we stay with our call for higher gold prices. I am looking for a move to $2400 provided gold continues to hold $1980.

That statement was from December 1st.

Adding to that statement:

Trends for 2024-gold and silver start their last hurrah.

The look of the daily charts in both gold and silver show even more potential in silver for the coming year.

Gold has hit resistance and remains an underperformer to SPY.

Gold sits still at the highs like a quiet blanket of safety.

Silver has yet to hit resistance.

If it can take out 23.40, we see no reason why 27-30 is not attainable.

