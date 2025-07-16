10-Year US Treasury Bond Yield Trading At Important Resistance

All the talk is about interest rates.

Political pressure on the Fed to lower interest rates is nearing a crescendo. It’s annoying. But in every day life, consumers are dealing with high interest rates for auto and home.

So it’s important to analyze interest rates and provide frequent updates.

Today we look at the most important interest rate for autos and home loans: The 10 Year US Treasury Bond Yield Index (INDEXCBOE: TNX).

$TNX 10 Year Treasury Bond Yield Chart

Here we can see that the recent rise in interest rates may find resistance. Important resistance is at 4.50% and 4.65%. Consumers won’t have any major problems as long as those hold.

