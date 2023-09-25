10-Year Treasury Yield Breakout Targeting 6.3 Percent?

Rising interest rates have been the talk of Wall Street and Main Street for the past 2 years.

And just as many thought interest rates were peaking/plateauing, well, they seem to be breaking out again. Yikes!

Today’s chart looks at a long-term “monthly” view of the 10-Year Treasury Bond Yield.

And as you can see, it is looking more and more every day that yields have cleared the first fibonacci level at (1), based upon all-time highs and lows in yields.

This breakout means that the next Fibonacci retracement comes into play at 6.3% – the 38.2 Fibonacci level.

That would be a 50% increase in interest rates above current levels….CRAZY! Stay tuned!

10-Year Treasury Bond Yield “monthly” Chart

