The Stock Market Remains Resilient Despite Coronavirus News

The S&P 500 Index rose sharply last week + 3.1%. This rally recovered most losses from the recent pullback and allowed the index to make new highs intra-week.

Can stocks keep the momentum going into this week? In today’s video, we discuss key investing news and themes, important stock market indicators, and which sectors and stocks we like. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Trade Near Record Levels Despite Coronavirus Concerns

– Global Growth Fears Continue to Weigh on the Commodity Complex

– Safe Haven Buying Sends Yields Lower; Carving Out a Range?

– Lower Rates Helping the Home Construction Space?

Stock Market Today Video – February 10, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.