Thanksgiving U.S. Stock Market Performance Data – History

The table below highlights 50 years of trading days for the S&P 500 Index and the percent of the time that each day of the year has been positive.

Instead of looking at a single date, I analyzed all of the historical days in which Thanksgiving has landed on.

In this historical study, I found that over the last 50 years, Thanksgiving has landed between the 7 days of November 22nd, and November 28th.

Now let’s be thankful that these 7 days are up on average 64.4%. That makes these 7 days the best 7 trading days of the year.

