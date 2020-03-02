Stock Market Today: Will Oversold Conditions Produce a Bounce?

Last week saw stocks fall sharply, as the VIX Volatility Index rose above 40 and the S&P 500 Index had (and others) had its worst week in a decade.

The major stock indices are now oversold and may be nearing a bounce short-term. In today’s video, we discuss current investing news and themes, what market indicators are saying, and highlight commodities (Gold) and stocks that are bullish/bearish. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks in the US Enter Oversold Conditions & Correction Territory

– Flight to Safety Drives Treasury Yields Lower

– Gold Pulls Back From the Highs Despite Increased Fear in the Market

– Chinese Technology Stocks are Actually Leading the S&P 500

Stock Market Today Video – March 2, 2020

