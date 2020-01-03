Stock Market Today: Small Caps Test Relative Support

Investors enjoyed a fast start to the new year but stock market futures are pointing lower on Friday.

Will market volatility be a precursor to a pullback? In today’s video we discuss key news and themes for the 2020, technical indicators, and bullish/bearish sectors and stocks. Here’s a recap:

– A Bullish Start to the New Year for Large Caps

– Small Caps Close Lower; Now Testing Relative Support

– Tensions in the Middle East Escalate Following U.S. Airstrikes in Baghdad…

– …Lending a Risk-Off Tilt to Early Friday Trading

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – January 3, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.