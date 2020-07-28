Stock Market Today: Sector Breakdown (Leaders and Laggards)

Investors continue to bid up tech stocks to start the week, with the Nasdaq rising 1.7% on Monday.

In today’s video, we discuss key investing news and themes, highlight sector performance and rotation, and discuss trending sectors and stocks. Here’s recap:

– Stocks Move Higher in Advance of Fresh Stimulus

– Communication Services in Focus Ahead of Key Reports

– Materials Flash a Relative Breakout

– Utilities Finding Support at 2018 Lows?

Stock Market Today Video – July 28, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.