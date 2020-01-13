Stock Market Today: Russell 2000 Continues to Lag S&P 500

Investors continue to push the gas pedal as stocks continue to move higher. The move has been relentless and, considering the price action, investors should be aware of what’s working and following their plan.

In today’s video, we discuss current news and themes, and stocks and industries we like. Here’s a recap:

– Russell 2000 Index INDEXRUSSELL: RUT and Small Cap Stocks Continue to Lag the S&P 500 Index INDEXSP: .INX and Large Caps to Start the Year

– Stocks Enter the Week Near Record Highs

– 10-Year Yield Fades From Resistance Near the 2% Level

– Software Reasserts a Leadership Position

Stock Market Today Video – January 13, 2020

