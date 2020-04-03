Stock Market Today: Risk Off Theme Continues

Stocks rallied on Wednesday but investors continue to tread lightly with a risk off stance.

The S&P 500 Index is 26 percent lower than its all-time high heading into Friday’s trading session. In today’s video we discuss key news and market themes, while looking at technical indicators across indices, sectors and stocks. Here’s a recap:

– Rally Takes Back Some of Wednesday’s Decline.

– The S&P 500 Index Sits Between Key Support and Resistance Levels

– Key Themes Continue to Point to “Risk-Off”

– Semis Are Overbought With Diminishing Relative Strength

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – April 3, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.