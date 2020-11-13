Stock Market Today: Rising COVID Cases Keep Investors Off Balance

The stock market continues to sway back and forth, but remains at elevated levels. Investors would be wise to tune out the noise and follow the price action as the 24-hour news cycle is only getting louder.

In today’s stock market video, we look at current and emerging investing themes, key technical price indicators and outlooks for the major stock market indexes, how commodities are faring, and trending sectors and stocks. Here’s a recap:

COVID Cases Continue to Rise, Tempering Vaccine Optimism

Copper to Gold Ratio Paints a Better Economic Picture…

…Growth vs Value Searches For Direction in Choppy Consolidation

Small Caps Break Relative Resistance, Building on Recent Strength

Stock Market Today Video – November 13, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.