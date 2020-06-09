Stock Market Today: Nasdaq 100 Makes New Highs

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) entered positive territory on the year on Monday as excitement from the May Jobs report carried over to this week. At the same time, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) made new highs.

The rally has been sharp and longer than expected, so a pause may be in order. In today’s video, we discuss this and more, looking at key indicators, sector rotation, leaders and laggards, and trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

– The S&P 500 Turns Positive on the Year as QQQ Charges to New Highs…

– …Too Far, Too Fast? Time for a Pause in the Rally?

– Cyclical Strength Speaks to Improving Global Growth Outlook

– US Dollar Weakness is Another Confirming Datapoint for the Rotation

Stock Market Today Video – June 9, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

