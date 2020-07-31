Stock Market Today: Monster Tech Earnings vs Historic GDP Decline

Everyone knew GDP was going to tank in the second quarter. But just seeing the number (-32.9%) rattled the markets a bit.

4 huge earnings reports out of Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Google (GOOGL) kept the market upbeat in after-hours. In particular, Facebook, Apple, and Amazon are big earnings winners and look to post big gains today.

In today’s video, we discuss key investing themes and news, technical indicators, and trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

GDP Report and Claims Data Send Stocks Mostly Lower on the Day…

Large Cap Growth Set to Reassert Leadership?

Copper / Gold Ratio Continues to Fade

Stock Market Today Video – July 31, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.