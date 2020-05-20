Stock Market Today: Key ETFs Battle Price Resistance

Stocks spent Tuesday consolidating Monday’s big gains. Look for further consolidation into today as investors await the market’s next move.

In today’s video, we discuss the latest investing news and trends, technical and sentiment indicators, and stocks and sectors that are trending. Here’s a recap:

– Questions Surround COVID-19 Vaccine Leading to an Afternoon Selloff

– The S&P 500 (SPY) and Russell 2000 (IWM) Continue to Battle Near-Term Resistance

– Investor Sentiment is Mixed While Specs Remain Largely Net Short the Market

– Communication Services Regains a Leadership Role

Stock Market Today Video – May 20, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.