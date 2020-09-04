Stock Market Today: Investors Tripped Up By Selling

It was a rough day for investors on Thursday, and the selling may carry over into the long Labor Day weekend.

In today’s video, we discuss the major stock market indices, the latest investing news and themes, and sectors and stocks that we are watching. Here’s a recap:

Bent, not Broken. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Work Off Extended Positions

Key Levels to Watch: $340 for S&P 500 ETF (SPY); $150 for Russell 2000 (IWM)

Relative Strength in Semiconductor Stocks is Still a Concern

Investors Flight to Safety in Treasuries

Stock Market Today Video – September 4, 2020

