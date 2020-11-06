Stock Market Today: Investors Process Potential “Blue Wave”

Friday’s stock market is set to open mixed, as investors take a breather from hitting the buy button. We still do not have an official winner in the presidential election, but investors are processing the potential for a blue wave.

In today’s video I discuss key investing themes and news, look at key price ratios and technical stock market indicators, and discuss assets, sectors, and stocks that are trending. Here’s a recap:

Investors Continue to Square Consensus “Blue Wave” Positions

Strength In Semiconductors is a Welcome Sign for Equity Bulls

Growth / Value Ratio Begins to Resolve to the Upside…

…As the Copper / Gold Ratio Stalls

Stock Market Today Video – November 6, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.