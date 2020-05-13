Stock Market Today: Concerns About Re-Opening America Linger

The stock market is pulling back as investor concerns begin to rise about the initial phase of re-opening the economy.

In today’s video we discuss the current technical structure of the major stock market indices and ETFs, key price areas to watch, investing themes and news, and stocks that are trending. Here’s a recap:

– S&P 500 (SPY) Fades From Resistance on Economic Re-Opening Concerns

– Large cap tech stocks and the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) Stalls at the February Gap Down That Began the Market Crash

– Investor Sentiment is Mixed on the Week; Speculators Remain Short

– Transports on the Verge of a Breakdown

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – May 13, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.