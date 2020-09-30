Stock Market Today: Can Rally Overcome Key Price Levels?

The stock market paused on Tuesday, but is looking higher today. Month-end buying may give the indices a boost.

In today’s video we look at key investing news and emerging themes, important technical trading levels to watch, and trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

Equity rally facing big test, can the S&P 500 overtake the 21-day EMA.

Investor sentiment much less greedy; some market metrics pointing to fear.

S&P 500 speculative positioning is no longer a tailwind.

South Korea is showing that the September tech stocks swoon is not global.

Stock Market Today Video – September 30, 2020

