Stock Market Rotation Continues In Choppy Trading Session

As the bull market in stocks continues to chug along, it does so with intermittent bouts of rotation, as new sectors emerge while others take a breather.

Today we will discuss this theme in depth while highlighting sectors we are bullish, neutral, and bearish on. We will also discuss key technical indicators on the major stock market indices, as well as trending commodities, stocks, and sectors. Here’s a recap:

Several stock market sectors have a neutral rating.

This supports a less aggressive approach for traders.

The Communication Services sector is seeing a sharp snapback.

Stock Market Today Video – January 26, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.