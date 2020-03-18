Stock Market Crash: Extreme Volatility and Investor Fear Persist

Investors are still looking for a tradable low in the stock market indices to indicate that the initial panic phase is over.

And with futures trading at the maximum limit down once again, we may need to wait a while longer. Here’s a recap of today’s video:

– Still Looking For the Initial Low After Monetary and Fiscal Stimulus

– Extreme Fear in the Market, No Sign of Abating

– Treasuries Now Selling Off as Investors Dash for Cash

– Fed Launches a Commercial Paper Funding Facility

Stock Market Today Video – March 18, 2020

