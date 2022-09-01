S&P 500 Posting Big Bearish Reversal In August

By
Chris Kimble
-

The stock market is falling once again, with the S&P 500 Index trading nearly 10 percent lower than its high just weeks ago.

In fact, that reaction high occurred this month so the “monthly” candle is creating a very big bearish reversal. You can see this on today’s “monthly” chart of the S&P 500 below.

This reversal also comes after the index briefly poked above (retested) the 23.6% Fibonacci level, also at (1).

A reversal of this magnitude creates a lot of overhead supply (areas where trapped investors will sell to break even). In any event, this reversal is bearish and active investors should use caution over the come weeks/months. Stay tuned!

S&P 500 Index “monthly” Chart

s&p 500 index bearish price reversal bear market sell signal chart august year 2022

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter:  @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.

