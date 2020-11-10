S&P 500 Index Reverses Lower From Major Price Target

The S&P 500 Index hit a major money flow unit price target (MFU-4) and is reversing lower.

When an MFU-4 price target is achieved on a weekly or monthly basis, I take profit and begin looking for short opportunities.

The surge higher in the stock market to start the week propelled the S&P 500 up to its 3660 price target area. This is a high risk price area and I believe it will be difficult to push past this area in the weeks ahead.

The Homebuilders Sector has lower highs in place and a number of homebuilder stocks have broken below their regression trend channels. This may be an area to look for more selling in the weeks ahead.

