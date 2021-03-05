Reimagining Entertainment: Virtual Reality Just Getting Started

Prior to the internet, print media, cable television, and radio captured the attention of millions of consumers.

Today, this has evolved to include areas like augmented and virtual reality.

Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 VR headset – released late last year – has already gained significant traction in gaming, reaching a share of 17% on Steam. This places it in second just behind the Oculus Rift S.

Despite the strong growth experienced in the past several years, the virtual reality space as a whole is still in the early innings. Advancements on the hardware and software front lead to an increased number of use cases, which paves the way for further adoption.

Today, gaming remains a top use case, and is an area where Facebook dominates. Facebook’s position here is strong with its Oculus products taking up 3 of the top 5 spots when it comes to Steam-connected headsets.

It’s interesting to consider where the landscape as a whole will be down the road, and who the key players may be. Entertainment is becoming increasingly interactive, and the story is just getting started.

