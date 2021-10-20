Microsoft Stock (MSFT) Breaks Out, Higher Price Targets Loom

Microsoft’s stock (MSFT) appears to be headed higher once more.

A multi-week decline and consolidation has given way to another rally, and this week’s breakout over a key downtrend line appears to be setting the stage for a push higher yet.

As you can see, momentum has turned higher as well. I am bullish Microsoft stock with an initial price target of $326 and a stop area around $295 (to limit losses should this breakout fail).

The author or his firm have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.